Over 70 students in T'gana hospitalised following suspected food poisoning

As many as 78 students of a residential girls school in Nizamabad district in the state took ill after having their meals and were hospitalised, an official said on Tuesday.
Several students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Bheemgal town of the district complained of vomiting and stomach pain after having dinner on Monday, due to suspected food poisoning.
A total of 78 students have been admitted to hospitals in Bheemgal and Nizamabad, the official said, adding it to be a case of mild food poisoning.
All are now stable and undergoing treatment, the official added.
