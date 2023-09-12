Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.18%)
67244.79 + 117.71
Nifty (0.07%)
20009.85 + 13.50
Nifty Midcap (-2.75%)
40303.95 -1140.25
Nifty Smallcap (-3.55%)
5782.55 -212.85
Nifty Bank (-0.22%)
45469.45 -101.25
Heatmap

Experts to be roped in for in-depth study of landslides in Himachal

There are 17,120 landslide-prone sites in the state and 675 of these are near critical infrastructure and habitations, the data showed

NDRF, landslide

Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Experts from the Geological Survey of India, IIT Ropar and Wadia Institute of Seismology will be roped in for an in-depth study of landslides in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.
In the ongoing monsoon season, 111 people died in 165 landslides between June 24 and September 11, according to state emergency operation centre data.
There are 17,120 landslide-prone sites in the state and 675 of these are near critical infrastructure and habitations, the data showed.
Expressing concern over the landslides, the officials said the study would examine the reason behind land subsidence at nearly 200 places where there is no construction.
Experts from the Geological Survey of India, Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar and Wadia Institute of Seismology will be roped in for an in-depth study of landslides in the state, Principal Secretary (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma told PTI.
Meanwhile, a committee constituted last month to study the causes of landslides in Shimla city said in its report that water saturation in soil, construction on drains and loose strata led to the collapse of buildings, according to officials.

Also Read

Sprinter, Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand faces four-year ban for doping

Doping: Sprinter Dutee Chand to file appeal after facing 4-year ban

Wadia Group in talks with investors to jointly bid for Go First: Report

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here

Display MMGAY logo on houses being constructed under scheme: Bihar govt

India's law on farmers' rights can be a model for the world: Droupadi Murmu

Land for Job Scam: Sanctions against Lalu Prasad Yadav obtained, says CBI

SC refers pleas challenging sedition law to bench of at least five judges

Sorry to Indore, won't apologise to politicians, says Ashneer Grover

Principal Scientific Officer, Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE), S S Randhawa had told PTI last month that over-burdening of the hills due to construction coupled with saturation of soil and seepage seemed to be responsible for the landslides in Shimla city.
Randhawa, who is also the coordinator of the committee set up to study the causes of landslides, said there was virtually no summer season and the rainy season followed the winter snow, which aggravated the situation as there was no break for moisture in the soil to dry.
As many as 27 people died in three major landslides in Shimla city in August -- at the Shiv temple in Summer Hill (20), in Fagli (5) and Krishnanagar (2).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh landslide

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventIND vs SL Playing 11Top Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesAsia Cup 2023 | Colombo Weather ForecastPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceRazorpay acquires digital invoicing, customer engagement startup BillMe

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon