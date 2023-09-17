close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Pak Army gave cover fire to one of three infiltrators in J-K's Baramulla

All three infiltrators were neutralised by the security forces on Saturday

Security forces

Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 8:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan forces gave covering fire to one of three terrorists, who tried to cross over into India from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri town of Baramulla district.
All three infiltrators were neutralised by the security forces on Saturday.
Brigadier PMS Dhillon, commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade of the Indian Army, said at a media briefing on the failed infiltration bid that of the three intruders killed, only two bodies could be recovered as the retrieval of the third impeded because of the firing from across the border.
"Based on specific inputs, in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and J & K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today. 3 terrorists tried to infiltrate and were engaged by alert troops. 2 terrorists were eliminated and their bodies recovered, the third terrorist was killed but the retrieval of the body was interfered with by firing by the Pak post in the vicinity, on LoC. Search operations are underway," Brigadier Dhillon said.
He added that the Pakistan Army post provided fire support to accelerate the terrorist fire towards the Indian side.
"The army parties involved also fired potters there. Pakistan Army also fired on our potters. And this terrorist who accelerated towards Pakistan about three hundred and four hundred meters, inside the forest area, he fell there and according to our estimate he was killed there and his body which we assume was recovered from there. The weather was very bad. Due to this, there was no clarity but further operations and search has been going on in this area till 2 o'clock. The operation has initially stopped at 2 o'clock," the official said.

Also Read

Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's, four terrorists killed in joint operation

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Two terrorists killed in encounter with forces near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch, two terrorist gunned down

Encounter in J-K's Rajouri enters second day; people advised to stay away

Matter of happiness that PM Vishwakarma scheme being launched on his b'day

PM Modi to launch 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme for traditional artisans today

We are planning safari in Saisaipura area of MP: Project Cheetah chief

LIVE: PM Modi to launch 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme today on his 73rd birthday

Gita Mehta, Odisha CM Patnaik's sister, dies at 80; PM Modi leads tributes

During the operation, a huge cache of arms, ammunition and currencies, both Indian and Pakistani, was recovered by the Indian Army and J & K Police from the terrorists who tried to infiltrate.
"The first firefight with the terrorists lasted for about two hours. From 6.40 to 8.40 in the morning. In this firefight, the Indian Army used UBGLs, MGLS and rocket launches and during this firefight, a terrorist was neutralized. After this, the ambush parties present there noticed that the terrorist who was injured had changed his movement a bit. So accordingly the ambush took a decision and at around 9.25 a second fight started. This fire fight lasted for about half an hour in which the second terrorist was also neutralized. During this time, the third terrorist who was injured accelerated with the help of the farmhouse board of the Pakistan Army post which is nearby," Brigadier Dhillon said in the press briefing.
He added that the search operation in the area is still underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla infiltration Pakistan army

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon