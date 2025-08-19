Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai; flights delayed, schools closed

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai; flights delayed, schools closed

At least one person died and another was injured as heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday. Authorities have placed the city and its suburbs on red alert for two days

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai: Children wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai (Photo:PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai continued to face heavy rainfall for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in some low-lying areas. The city received 177 mm of rainfall within six to eight hours on Monday.
 
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged citizens to take precautions as more showers are expected along with high tides. Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall at 139.5 mm, followed by Santacruz (129.1 mm), Juhu (128.5 mm), and Chembur (125 mm).
 
Mumbai weather forecast
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated locations in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad until Tuesday. Ratnagiri was placed under a red alert, while Palghar, Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Nanded, and Parbhani remained under orange alert.
 
 
According to the IMD, Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rainfall on August 19, while August 20 and 21 are also likely to bring sustained heavy showers under cloudy skies.

Also Read

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Amid heavy rains, Mumbai's Vihar lake overflows; 6th to be filled to brim

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: Red alert issued, schools shut, waterlogging disrupts traffic

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Civic body declares holiday for all schools on August 19

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: BMC announces holiday for all schools on August 19

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; Delhi braces for more rainfall today

 
Travel advisory issued by IndiGo
 
IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on Tuesday for passengers departing from Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Several routes to the airport were affected by waterlogging, causing slow traffic and operational difficulties. Delays in arrivals and departures were expected, with passengers advised to check flight status on its mobile application or website. The airline stated that its teams were monitoring the situation and working to reduce disruptions.
 
Schools declared shut
 
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools in Mumbai on Aug 19, PTI reported. Earlier, the civic body had declared a holiday for schools and colleges with afternoon shifts on Monday, citing safety concerns.
 
Disruptions in local train services
 
While suburban train operations were not suspended, services on both Western and Central lines experienced delays of about 10 minutes due to water accumulation on tracks in some low-lying areas, according to a report by Times Now. Waterlogging was reported at Vakola bridge, Khar subway, Andheri subway, Sion, and Chembur, leading to slow traffic movement.
 
Casualties reported
 
At least one person died and another was injured in rain-related incidents on Monday. The BMC reported that one person was killed in a house collapse, while another was injured due to a tree falling. Additionally, one person was reported missing after being washed away in Bandra West.
 
Localised flooding
 
Localised flooding was reported in Malad, Goregaon, Bandra, Bhandup, Worli, and Lower Parel. Chief Minister Fadnavis reviewed the situation at the Mantralaya control room and advised people to take precautions.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata launches 'Shramshree' scheme: ₹5K aid for returning migrants

Delhi Rains, Rain

Heavy rain alert in J&K's Poonch for 56 hrs; admin remains vigilant

CP Radhakrishnan

CP Radhakrishnan to file nomination as NDA's V-P candidate on Aug 20

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Timeline: How Rajasthan became India's top solar hub in just a decade

Narendra Modi, cabinet meeting

PM Modi chairs top-level meet to discuss roadmap for next-gen reforms

Topics : Mumbai rains Rainfall Mumbai traffic Rain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVESchool Holiday in MumbaiQ1 Result TodayEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon