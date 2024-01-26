Sensex (    %)
                        
Panchayats should develop sources of revenue: Union minister Giriraj Singh

He underlined that panchayats can play a huge role in achieving the SDGs and said that they should look at 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) for meeting these targets

Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said panchayats should not depend on MGNREGA funds and have their own sources of revenue.
Addressing representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions who came to Delhi to attend the Republic Day parade, the Union minister also emphasised the role of panchayats in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Panchayats should become self-reliant and develop revenue models, Singh said.
"Panchayats should not depend on NREGA funds. If a petrol pump opens on panchayat land, the state collects VAT. Can the panchayat not get a share out of it? If a factory is built on a panchayat's land, it should earn tax from it," he said, suggesting revenue models.
He underlined that panchayats can play a huge role in achieving the SDGs and said that they should look at 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) for meeting these targets.
"When we talk of a 'shiksha yukt panchayat', I am told that there is a shortage of teachers... There should be people's participation. Retired persons can take classes and they will be honoured," he said.
"When I talk about a green panchayat, you have NREGA... best quality fruit trees will be planted," he said.
About 500 guests including elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country and their spouses were invited to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path here.
The selected participants were from panchayats that have received National Panchayat Awards in the previous years or have done remarkable work.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

