Home / India News / Parents, MNS workers seek action against abusive teacher in Thane school

Parents, MNS workers seek action against abusive teacher in Thane school

As per parents, the woman teacher, who allegedly hit the student, routinely subjected students to abusive language over the last two years

The parents claimed previous complaints to the management had yielded no results. | (Representative image) Photo: Ishita Ayan Dutt

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Scores of parents stormed into a school in Thane on Thursday seeking action against a teacher who allegedly hit a student, resulting in injuries to his head.
As per parents, the woman teacher, who allegedly hit the student, routinely subjected students to abusive language over the last two years and would ask them to boycott some of their colleagues. The parents, who entered the school along with local functionaries of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, claimed previous complaints to the management had yielded no results.

The management has taken a lethargic approach in the matter so far and the teacher must not be allowed to be part of the school, Thane-Palghar MNS chief Avinash Jadhav said. On Thursday, the school management said the teacher had been asked not to enter the premises, adding that it had written to the education department to suspend her and take further action.

A copy of the letter written by the school management to the state education department is with PTI. "We will file a case against the teacher and school management at Naupada police station. Strict action must be taken," MNS leader Jadhav told reporters. Videos showing irate parents and MNS activists entering the school went viral on social media soon after.
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

