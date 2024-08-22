SC asks Punjab, Haryana govt to persuade farmers to vacate Shambhu border

The bench said the court has almost finalised the composition of the committee. | Photo: Shutterstock

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would soon form a multi-member panel to amicably resolve the grievances of farmers "for all times" and asked both the Punjab and Haryana governments to persuade the agitators at the Shambhu border between the states to remove their tractors and trollies from the site. A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, which posted the matter for further hearing on September 2, asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to convey to the agitating farmers that the court as well as the two states are concerned about their issues and a forum is being constituted for the redressal of their grievances. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We have suggested to the advocate general and the AAG of Punjab and Haryana respectively to submit the proposed issues, which will be the subject matter of reference for the committee to be constituted by this court," the bench noted in its order.

It further said, "We have clarified that the reference to the committee will have a wider mandate, so that the issues which are time and again causing law-and-order problems can be amicably resolved in a fair and just manner. That is why the needful shall be done in this regard within three days."



One of the counsel, appearing in the matter, said Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa be included in the committee as he was one of the original petitioners before the high court.

The submission was opposed by Senior Additional Advocate General Lokesh Sinhal for Haryana, who said no political person should be included in the panel.

The bench said "we will not allow any politician to be in the committee".

The bench allowed the representatives of both Punjab and Haryana to continue engaging with the farmers and directed them to apprise the court about the outcome of such meetings on the next date of hearing.

The bench said both the states must take it as a joint initiative and continue persuading the agitating farmers to remove their tractors and trollies and clear the highway.

"If need be, you (the states) can informally discuss the issues with them also. The committee may be small or big, but we may give some kind of power or authority to make recommendations to the state governments and, if need be, to the Union of India to consider their grievances sympathetically, so that the issues are resolved for all times," it said.

The court was hearing the Haryana government's plea challenging the high court's order asking it to remove within a week the barricades erected at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where the protesting farmers have been camping since February 13.

The Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of their demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

During the hearing, Punjab's Advocate General Gurminder Singh told the bench that in compliance with the apex court's August 12 order, they held a meeting with the protesting farmers and the latter agreed to partially open the blocked highway.

Singh said the farmers' unions have no issues at all with the opening of the highway at the Shambhu border, but they are sticking to their resolve to agitate.

The AG submitted that the protesting farmers are saying that in prolonged agitations, these trollies are their only respite in harsh weather conditions.

The bench said the court has almost finalised the composition of the committee and is currently on the reference and issues the panel is to go into.

"We have almost done our homework.... Both the state governments should assure the farmers there that the court is inclined to create a forum which can reach out to them and identify their grievances, which will eventually be resolved through the process of law," it said.

Punjab's AG further said the state government wants to give a few more experts' names for the panel as it has only given one name, while Haryana has given six names.

Justice Kant said since the states have interacted with the farmers, they have a fair idea about the issues likely to be gone into by the committee.

The bench said the farmers may have some issues with Punjab, Haryana or the Centre, but with joint efforts, all such grievances can be resolved.

"Our mandate to the committee will be to examine all the issues and give their expert opinion. You (state governments) have suggested names of experts in the field for the committee. We would like to give weightage to their opinion," the bench said.

Advocate Vashu Ranjan Shandilya, appearing in the court on behalf of intervenors, said the matter is being delayed and urged the judges to direct for day-to-day meetings for resolving the issues.

The bench assured the counsel that no one will be allowed to delay the matter.

On August 12, the top court asked the Punjab government to persuade the farmers protesting at the Shambhu border to remove their tractors and trollies from the road, saying "highways are not parking space".

It had directed the police chiefs of Punjab and Haryana to hold a meeting with the superintendents of police of the adjoining Patiala and Ambala districts within a week for a partial reopening of the highway at the Shambhu border.