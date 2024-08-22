Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Court to decide on August 28 if Rau's IAS Study Circle can access premises

Court to decide on August 28 if Rau's IAS Study Circle can access premises

Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg on Wednesday posted the matter for August 28 after hearing the arguments of the advocates appearing in the case

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

In an application, Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta sought the relief, claiming that it was required to ensure the smooth running of classes. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court will decide next week whether to allow Rau's IAS Study Circle to access the premises of its Old Rajender Nagar building, where three UPSC aspirants died in July after rainwater flooded its basement.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg on Wednesday posted the matter for August 28 after hearing the arguments of the advocates appearing in the case.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In an application, Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta sought the relief, claiming that it was required to ensure the smooth running of classes.
"Arguments on the application have been heard including arguments on behalf of Ld. counsel for the victim. Put up on August 28, 2024 for orders," the judge said.
During the arguments, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Gupta, submitted that access to the building was required so that the students could continue their studies.
She claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cannot prohibit access to the building.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi meets Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, holds talks on bilateral ties

Doctor Protest, AIIMS Protest, Protest

Aiims, RML's doctors call off 11-day strike after SC appeal, assurances

Students Protest, Student Protest, Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case: Don't disrupt protests, SC tells Mamata govt

Badlapur Protest

Shakti Bill lingers as Badlapur protests grow over schoolchildren rape

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

'Haven't seen a case like this in 30 years': SC on Kolkata case; top quotes

"They (CBI) can prosecute me (Gupta), but they cannot prohibit me from going inside the building. That is the job of another civic agency. If you (CBI) want the building to be sealed, ask someone else to do it," the counsel said.
The CBI, however, told the court that the basement was supposed to be used for storage and the incident took place because it was being used as a library.
"Such an accident can happen again in the near future," the CBI said, adding that the building has no safety measures.
The advocate appearing for J Dalvil Suresh, the father of Nevin Dalvil, one of the students who drowned in the basement, submitted before the court that the Supreme Court had ruled that no coaching centre could function without safety measures.
The court asked the CBI if it had sealed the upper floors and also pointed out that nowhere had the agency mentioned that the building was illegal.
The CBI said it has not sealed the upper floors.
John claimed that the building complied with all safety norms. "Suppose this was a building where I (Gupta) was staying. Could have I been prevented from going in," the counsel asked, adding that the CBI had not arrested a single government official.
She alleged that the agency was putting "weak people" in jail.
The court, meanwhile, also heard an application moved by Manoj Kathuria seeking release of his SUV from CBI custody.
Police had claimed that Kathuria was driving his SUV through the waterlogged street at a high speed, which created a wave that broke the coaching centre's gate and rainwater entered the basement, leading to the deaths of the three students.
The court pulled up the CBI for not releasing the car. "What benefit will you get by keeping the vehicle with you? Why do you wish to keep it? You can inspect it even when you don't seize it," the court said on Wednesday.
The CBI told the court that a team of experts from IIT-Delhi had been engaged to obtain an opinion if the wave created by the vehicle could impact the main gate that its rails would fall.
The court directed the investigating officer to inform it by August 28 about the specific proceedings required to be carried out by the team of experts.
The CBI also told the court that it had preserved the digital video recorder of Rau's IAS Study Circle and the CCTV footage of Chahal Academy located in front of the coaching centre.
The court, meanwhile, also allowed an application moved by Gupta requesting the release of six vehicles parked at the stilt level of the building, after CBI said it had no objection to the removal of the vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court reserves order on accused's bail pleas

K K Modi Group

Bina Modi to recommend Samir's appointment to Godfrey Phillips Board: Court

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Over 50 mn cases pending in courts; max 11.8 mn in UP's lower courts

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to bring tribunals in e-courts project to upgrade digital infra

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia

Excise case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 26

Topics : Courts Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon