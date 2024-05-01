Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Two Delhi schools receive bomb threat; police, detection squad at spot

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said

Delhi police

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and Delhi Public School at Dwarka received the bomb threats.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Delhi schools have received a bomb threat via email here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and Delhi Public School at Dwarka received the bomb threats, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The school premises was evacuated after local police was informed, they added.
Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government schools Delhi government Delhi Police Bomb Threat Calls terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon