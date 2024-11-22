Business Standard
Parl panel to discuss code of conduct, post-retirement jobs for judges

Parl panel to discuss code of conduct, post-retirement jobs for judges

Tribunals are institutions set up to reduce the case load on the judiciary with experts from various fields looking into the disputes

The committee headed by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal has also chosen to review the Right to Information Act, 2005. | Representational

A code of conduct and post-retirement assignments for the judges of the Supreme Court and high courts are some of the subjects selected for examination by a parliamentary panel. 
The department-related standing committee on law and personnel has also selected review of the functioning of the tribunal system as a subject for examination. 
Tribunals are institutions set up to reduce the case load on the judiciary with experts from various fields looking into the disputes.
While the courts have often flagged vacancies in the various tribunals, several judges have opted for post-retirement assignments. 
Creation and development of an institutional mechanism to support the alternative dispute resolution ecosystem is also one of the topics the committee would deliberate upon, a Lok Sabha bulletin said. 
 
These subjects come under the domain of the Union Law Ministry. The committee headed by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal has also chosen to review the Right to Information Act, 2005, and working of the Central Information Commission (CIC) as subjects for examination for its one-year tenure. 

Filling up of vacancies in the Central government is another topic selected by the panel. These issues are part of the Ministry of Personnel. 
Separately, the standing committee on commerce has decided to hold a comprehensive review of the foreign trade and bilateral agreements. It will also discuss 'Doing Business in India: The Way Forward' during its tenure, along with other issues.

