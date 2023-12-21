Sensex (    %)
                        
Parliament approves Bill to simplify newspaper registration process

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to replace a British-era law governing publishing industry and simplify the process of registration of periodicals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to replace a British-era law governing publishing industry and simplify the process of registration of periodicals.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, which was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha, will make the registration of periodicals a one-step process as against the eight-step process in the archaic law.
The bill replaces the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867.
"This bill is simple, smart and has a simultaneous process for registration of newspapers and periodicals. Earlier newspapers or magazines had to pass through an eight-step registration process. This can now be done at the click of a button," he said.
The Rajya Sabha had passed the bill on August 3.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon