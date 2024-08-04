Parliament breach: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against 6 accused

This case pertains to a security breach at parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack case on December 13, 2023.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against six accused in the Parliament Security Breach case. Six persons, namely Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat, are accused in the Parliament Security Breach case. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi police. The Delhi police have supplied soft copies of the charge sheet to the accused persons. The court has directed the Delhi police to supply hard copies of the charge sheet to the accused persons within a week.

The court listed the matter on September 9.

Earlier on June 7, Delhi Police filed approximately 1000 pages of a chargesheet against all six arrested accused.

Delhi police have filed the requisite sanction for prosecution under UAPA.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had also filed its supplementary chargesheet in the Parliament security breach case in Delhi's Patiala House Court on July 15 after obtaining sanction to prosecute all the accused under the stringent section of UAPA.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh informed the Additional Sessions Judge, Dr. Hardeep Kaur, that the investigation agency has obtained the sanctions for prosecution under Section 13 of the UAPA from the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the court also extended the judicial custody of all accused until the next date.



Delhi LG VK Saxena, accorded a prosecution sanction against six persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for allegedly attacking the Parliament, on December 13, 2023, while the House proceedings were on.

Delhi Police had requested their prosecution under u/s 16 and 18 of UAPA from the competent authority, i.e., the Lt. Governor, who, having found sufficient material on record, granted prosecution sanction.

While Delhi Police had requested necessary prosecution sanction under UAPA, the Review Committee (DoP, Tis Hazari, Delhi), on May 30, 2024, had also gone through the entire evidence collected by the investigating agency and found the involvement of the accused in Parliament attack case. Accordingly, the review committee noted that prima facie a case was made out against the accused under UAPA.

The Delhi Police had registered a case/FIR, u/s - 186/353/452/153/34/120B of IPC and 13/16/18 UA (P) Act, at the Parliament Street Police Station on the complaint made by the Security officer in the Lok Sabha.

The investigation of the case was later transferred from the Parliament Street Police Station to the Counter Intelligence Unit of the PS Special Cell, New Delhi. During the investigation, the six accused persons were arrested and at present all of them are in judicial custody.

