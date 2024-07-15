Parliament security breach: Delhi police file supplementary charge sheet

The Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet on Monday in the Parliament security breach case, presenting it before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur. The charge sheet follows the sanction to prosecute all six accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Details of the Delhi Police filing The supplementary charge sheet was submitted in the Patiala House Court by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, with Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh informing the court that the investigation agency had obtained necessary sanctions for prosecution under section 13 of UAPA from the concerned authorities.

SPP Singh also mentioned that some Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports are still pending and will be submitted soon. Following this, the court listed the matter for arguments on cognisance on August 2, 2024, and extended the judicial custody of all accused until the next hearing date.

Parliament security breach case

The Parliament security breach incident occurred during a live session in the Lok Sabha, which was holding a Zero Hour session. The breach, which occurred on December 13, 2023, coincided with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Six individuals—Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat—are accused of illegally entering the Parliament and throwing smoke canisters in the Lok Sabha.

Two of the men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery, while holding aerosol canisters in their hands, They released a yellow gas from the canisters and shouted slogans.

"We do not belong to any organisation. We are students and we are unemployed. Our parents work as labourers, and farmers, and some are small shopkeepers. An attempt is being made to suppress our voices," one of the protestors said to the media, while being taken away by the police.

Sanctions and investigation

An approximately 1000-page chargesheet was initially filed by the Delhi Police on June 7, 2024, against the six accused. The accused are charged under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 186, 353, 452, 153, 34, and 120B.

The Lt Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, recently granted prosecution sanction under the UAPA against the six accused. This decision was based on sufficient material found on record by the Delhi Police, who had requested prosecution under the UAPA.

The Review Committee at Tis Hazari Court also reviewed the evidence collected by the investigating agency on May 30, 2024, and concluded that there was prima facie a case against the accused under the UAPA. The case was initially registered at the Parliament Street Police Station and later transferred to the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell, New Delhi.

Current status of Parliament security breach case

All six accused are currently in judicial custody. The case, involving a severe security breach at Parliament, highlights the importance of stringent security measures and swift legal action against breaches of national security. The upcoming arguments on August 2, 2024, will be crucial in determining the next steps in this high-profile case.