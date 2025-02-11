Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt offices in Delhi to stay closed on Feb 12 for 'Guru Ravidas Jayanti'

Govt offices in Delhi to stay closed on Feb 12 for 'Guru Ravidas Jayanti'

In honor of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Delhi LG declares February 12 a holiday for all government offices, independent bodies, and public projects in the National Capital Territory of Delhi

Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Holiday Tomorrow , 12 Feb 2025: The Delhi government, through an official notice on Monday, declared February 12 as a public holiday in celebration of Ravidas Jayanti. However, the notice mentioned that the restricted holiday on the account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti announced in November 2024 has been cancelled. 
 
The notification issued by the general administration department stated, "The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public undertakings of the Delhi government, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti". 

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Schools and Educational Institutions

Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Tomorrow: On Wednesday, February 12, Delhi's government schools will all be closed. Although, the closure of private schools and other educational facilities has not yet been formally confirmed. 
 
 

Who was Guru Ravidas?

Through his poems and teachings, the Indian poet-saint Ravidas, who lived in the 15th and 16th centuries, advocated against social ills such as caste inequality and untouchability. Members of the Sikh faith and his followers both celebrate his Jayanti, the anniversary of his birth.
 
He was born in Varanasi and promoted human equality as well as devotion to God via humility and love rather than rigid rituals. His followers, known as Ravidassia, place a strong emphasis on bhakti, or individual devotion to God, which does not require a priest. The Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred text of Sikhism, contains the hymns of Ravidas. It is also said that his teachings shaped the perspectives of later social reformers, such as Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak.
 

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

Lottery distributors not liable to pay service tax to Centre, says SC

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

LIVE: Non-state actors, disruptive technologies have made world order fragile, says Rajnath Singh

Parliament

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: New Income Tax bill likely to be tabled by FM Sitharaman today

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

Prayagraj issues traffic ban ahead of Maha Kumbh's Maghi Purnima Snan

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

36-hour power outage in Gurugram hits 10,000 families after grid fire

Topics : government of India Delhi government government offices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEApollo Hospitals share PriceHoliday TomorrowSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon