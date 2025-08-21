Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Satish Golcha named new Delhi police commissioner day after attack on CM

Satish Golcha named new Delhi police commissioner day after attack on CM

The 1992-batch IPS officer has replaced SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora's retirement

The senior IPS officer has held important positions, including Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Special Commissioner (Intelligence) in Delhi Police and Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh. (Image: X/@airnewsalerts)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been appointed as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

The 1992-batch IPS officer has replaced SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora's retirement.

Golcha is currently the Director General of Tihar Jail, a charge he assumed on May 1, 2024.

The senior IPS officer has held important positions, including Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Special Commissioner (Intelligence) in Delhi Police and Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh.

 

He has also served as the DCP and Joint CP in Delhi Police.

Topics : Delhi Police IPS Delhi

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

