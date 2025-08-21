Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bike taxis return in Karnataka after High Court lifts state government ban

Bike taxis return in Karnataka after High Court lifts state government ban

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who headed the bench, noted that bike taxis are permitted in at least 13 states across the country and have emerged as a lawful and essential mode of urban transport

bike taxi

On August 20, the Karnataka High Court came down heavily on the state government's ban on bike taxis, calling its arguments against the service "thin" and legally untenable. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bike taxis are back on the roads in Karnataka following the High Court's "balanced and thoughtful observations", said Karnataka Bike Taxi Welfare Association (KBTWA) president Adi Narayan on Thursday.

Uber, Ola and Rapido have brought back the bike taxi feature on their platforms.

According to Narayan, it would benefit over six lakh riders who were without income because of the ban on bike taxis.

State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy was not immediately available for comments.

Bike taxi operations had been suspended since June 16, following a single judge order prohibiting bike taxi services.

Also Read

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

Karnataka HC slams govt bike taxi ban, upholds operators' right to work

Rapido

CCPA imposes ₹10 lakh fine on Rapido for misleading auto service claims

June 27

Mumbai's RTO seizes around 78 bike taxis for illegal transport activities

Pavan Guntupalli

No option for states to reject bike taxi norms: Rapido cofounder Guntupalli

Motorcyclists in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Uber's India ambitions face challenge from rival Rapido's pricing model

On August 20, the Karnataka High Court came down heavily on the state government's ban on bike taxis, calling its arguments against the service "thin" and legally untenable.

 

It also said the state cannot deny livelihoods by citing the absence of a formal policy.

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who headed the bench, noted that bike taxis are permitted in at least 13 states across the country and have emerged as a lawful and essential mode of urban transport.

He observed that such services are not a luxury but a necessity, especially for affordable and efficient last-mile connectivity.

Rejecting the government's stance that the Motor Vehicles Act prohibits bike taxis, the court said, "A mere lack of regulation cannot be the basis for a blanket ban that deprives thousands of their right to work under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution."  Speaking to PTI, Narayan said following the ban, many riders have been compelled to shift to irregular delivery jobs with lower and inconsistent earnings, creating rising debt and emotional stress.

"We faced severe financial hardship, including difficulties in paying school fees, rent, and vehicle EMIs, because of the ban," he added.

According to him, a delegation of the KBTWA had recently met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in the Parliament complex in New Delhi to raise concerns over the suspension of bike taxi services in Karnataka.

He said Gandhi had assured the delegation that he had already spoken to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and had also instructed the Congress leadership in Karnataka to urgently engage with the issue.

"He committed to ensuring that bike taxi riders' livelihoods are protected through a timely and clear policy framework that allows bike taxis to operate seamlessly in the state," Narayan said.

He also said Gandhi spoke to the Karnataka Transport Minister in their presence.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also present and expressed solidarity with the riders, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaganyaan

We saved lives of four astronauts by detecting oxygen leak: Isro chief

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch ₹13,000 cr projects, inaugurate Ganga bridge in Bihar

Satish Golcha

Satish Golcha named new Delhi police commissioner day after attack on CM

The Sports Women Huddle was held in Mumbai this month.

Indian women athletes aim for bigger slice of booming sports market

cloudburst

Kishtwar cloudburst: Multi-agency search intensifies to trace 33 missing

Topics : Bike Taxi Karnataka High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon