Passenger tries to smuggle anacondas in flight baggage in B'luru; gets held

It is illegal to trade in wildlife as per Indian laws, and the Customs Act, 1962 has many sections on combatting wildlife trafficking.

Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport here on Monday said that a passenger was arrested for his alleged attempt to smuggle yellow anacondas concealed in his check-in baggage.

Posting on social media platform X, Bengaluru Customs said they intercepted an attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas concealed in the check-in bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

"Passenger arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated," it added.