Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Israeli army kills five more West Bank militants, including local commander

Israeli army kills five more West Bank militants, including local commander

There was no immediate Palestinian confirmation of the death of Mohammed Jaber, known as Abu Shujaa, a commander in the Islamic Jihad militant group

War, Israel-Gaza war

Representative Image: Violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas' October 7 attack out of Gaza ignited the war there. Photo: Bloomberg

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Israeli military says it has killed five more militants in a large-scale operation in the occupied West Bank, including a well-known local commander.
There was no immediate Palestinian confirmation of the death of Mohammed Jaber, known as Abu Shujaa, a commander in the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Nur Shams refugee camp.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The military said he was killed along with four other militants in a shootout with Israeli forces early Thursday after the five had hidden inside a mosque. It said Abu Shujaa was linked to numerous attacks on Israelis, including a deadly shooting in June, and was planning more.
He was reported killed earlier this year, but then made a surprise appearance at the funeral of other militants, where he was hoisted onto the shoulders of a cheering crowd.
The military said another militant was arrested in the operation in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, and that a member of Israel's paramilitary Border Police was lightly wounded.
Israel launched a large-scale operation in the West Bank overnight into Wednesday. Hamas said 10 of its fighters were killed in different locations, and the Palestinian Health Ministry reported an 11th casualty, without saying whether he was a fighter or a civilian.
Violence has surged in the West Bank since Hamas' October 7 attack out of Gaza ignited the war there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Threat of war with Israel redefines 'normal' life in Lebanon's Beirut

Red Sea attack, Red Sea attacks

Houthis will allow rescue ships to aid tanker ablaze in Red Sea: Iran

Israel Palestine clashes, Israel-Hamas fighting

Israeli raids in occupied West Bank have killed 9: Palestinian officials

Israel vs Palestine, Israel, Palestine

Will win war against terror by fighting together, says top Israeli official

Israel, Hezbollah

Israel, Hezbollah step back, but for how long? All eyes on Iran's next move

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine West Bank palestine Gaza

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon