Patanjali case: SC tells IMA chief to personally apologise for remarks

The court is hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali's advertisements attacking allopathy and making claims about curing certain diseases

Bhavini Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to issue apologies in major newspapers for his remarks criticising the court, not as a representative of IMA but in his own capacity.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta told IMA chief RV Asokan to cover the costs of these apologies himself.
"Apology needs to be tendered by you and from your own pocket, not IMA," the court said.

The court had come down on IMA for comments made by its president RV Asokan during an interview with PTI.

Asokan had said the SC's observations during Patanjali’s misleading advertisements case against allopathy practitioners were “unfortunate and very vague and general statements which have demoralised the doctors.” The Supreme Court had said before this interview that IMA needs to "put its house in order."

The court said it expected the IMA to maintain decorum, especially given the sensitivity of the ongoing legal proceedings.

"Besides the ones you are referring to, which other publications was it [the interview] shared with? You have to send [the apology] to all of them. You cannot just wash your hands of it. No assumptions here in your favour just because you say so. Your public apology has to be... You are inviting trouble on yourself and we are not taking your apology," said Justice Kohli on Tuesday.

After the IMA pleaded to defer the contempt orders issued against Asokan to take necessary actions to resolve the issue, the court said the next hearing will be in September.

The court is hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali’s advertisements attacking allopathy and making claims about curing certain diseases.


First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

