Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IMA announces national alliance of medical professionals to tackle AMR

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines such as antibiotics, antibacterials, and antivirals, according to the World Health Organisation

Medical device, Medical instrument

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday announced the formation of the National Alliance of Medical Professionals on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAMP-AMR), a collaboration of 52 medical specialty organisations and associations from across the nation to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“The alliance aims to lead the way in global efforts to mitigate the impact of AMR through collaborative efforts, strategic planning, and governmental support,” IMA said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Calling AMR a significant threat to the health of India, Narendra Saini, chairman of IMA’s AMR wing, said that 297,000 deaths were attributable to AMR, with 1.04 million deaths being associated with it in India in 2019.

“The formation of NAMP-AMR by IMA marks the beginning of a concerted national effort to tackle this crisis head-on,” he added.

The formation of the alliance comes after Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel wrote a letter in February this year, urging all pharmacists to address the threat of AMR by dispensing antibiotics only on the prescription of a qualified doctor, hence limiting over-the-counter (OTC) sales.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines such as antibiotics, antibacterials, and antivirals, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As a result of this drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective and infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability, and death.

More From This Section

India China

LIVE: China says India has no right to carry out development in Arunachal Pradesh

A Rhino calf swims through flood waters at Baghmari Village near Kaziranga National Park near Guwahati on Tuesday Photo: PTI

Assam floods: 159 wild animals, including 9 rhinos dead in Kaziranga park

Gujarat school

Children in non-institutional care rise fourfold between 2021-2024: Govt

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

Whether PM Modi visits Manipur non-issue, we are in touch with him 24/7: CM

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

Unnao bus accident: Dy CM Pathak meets injured, assures proper treatment


“AMR threatens the effective prevention and treatment of infections caused by resistant microbes, resulting in prolonged illness and greater risk of death,” DGHS Goel stated in his letter to pharmacists.

The DGHS added that misuse and overuse of antimicrobials are among the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant pathogens. “Such treatment failures also lead to longer periods of infectivity, and the prohibitively high cost of second-line drugs may result in failure to treat these diseases in many individuals,” he stated in the letter.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had also earlier expressed concerns that neglecting AMR could severely impact India’s health apparatus. Government sources have indicated that the ministry is working on introducing a National Action Plan (NAP) 2.0 for AMR.

Several reports, too, have flagged the need to stop OTC sales of antibiotics and spread awareness about the rational use of antibiotics to prevent cases of AMR in India.

A study in the Lancet journal in May this year pointed out that around 750,000 deaths associated with AMR could be prevented every year in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) by improving measures that prevent infections.

Also Read

national digital health mission, ndhm, doctors, medical, healthcare, patient, data

Invoke protective provision in case of medical negligence: IMA to PM

IMA jr doctors demand CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in NEET 2024

IMA jr doctors demand CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in NEET 2024

PATANJALI

IMA president tenders apology in SC for statements against apex court

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

'Can't sit on a couch and say anything': Supreme Court raps IMA president

PremiumBook

India's unhealthy truths

Topics : indian medical association Medical seats Antimicrobial resistance World Health Organisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon