Priyanka Gandhi didn't attend Ambani wedding: Congress retorts to claims

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the Ambani wedding and was not even in India at that time, party leader Supriya Shrinate said on Tuesday, dismissing claims made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in this regard.

In a post on X, Shrinate accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP of lying.

"Nishikant Dubey told a blatant lie in the Lok Sabha that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had attended Ambani's wedding," she said.

"This is absolutely wrong, she did not go there at all. She was not even in the country, your Home Minister must know this -- he has an old and bad habit of keeping track of everyone," the Congress leader added.