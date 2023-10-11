close
Sensex (0.55%)
66446.02 + 366.66
Nifty (0.39%)
19767.00 + 77.15
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

The cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to increase the superannuation (retirement) age of doctors working under the Provincial Medical and Health Services cadre, it said

Photo: Bloomberg

It was also decided that after completing the age of 62 years, if any doctor from levels one to four is not willing to serve in a medical post till the age of 65 years, then he will be eligible for voluntary retirement and can apply for the same | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the retirement age of government doctors in the state from 62 years to 65 years.
However, the decision taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not be applicable to senior medical officers posted at the administrative level, an official statement said.
The cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to increase the superannuation (retirement) age of doctors working under the Provincial Medical and Health Services cadre, it said.
The superannuation age of levels one to four medical officers has been increased from 62 years to 65 years. However, senior medical officers like director general (level seven), director (level six), and additional director/ chief superintendent/ superintendent/ chief city health officer (level 5) will retire at the age of 62 years after completing the superannuation age, the statement said.
The medical officers of joint director grade (level four) serving on different administrative posts will not work on them (administrative posts) once they complete the age of 62 years but will be able to work in the hospitals as doctors till the age of 65 years.
It was also decided that after completing the age of 62 years, if any doctor from levels one to four is not willing to serve in a medical post till the age of 65 years, then he will be eligible for voluntary retirement and can apply for the same.
According to a health department official, against the 19,000 posts sanctioned in the Provincial Medical and Health Services cadre in the state, only 12,000 posts are occupied.

Also Read

England pacer Stuart Broad announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New saga of development in Varanasi during Modi govt: CM Yogi Adityanath

I'll see how things happen after Asiad: Sreejesh opens up on his retirement

UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat, case registered, probe on

Investment in UP was distant dream 6 years ago: Yogi slams previous govts

Delhi L-G forms committee to streamline recruitment in govt-aided schools

Latest LIVE: 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan

US govt seeks industry feedback on defence procurement agreement with India

Modi govt weighs giving small farmers more cash ahead of LS polls in 2024

Loan fraud case: Why didn't CBI object to bail to Kochhars, asks SC

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh doctors retirement age Doctors Retirement age

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Palestine conflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniIndian EconomyPAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon