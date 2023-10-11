UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the retirement age of government doctors in the state from 62 years to 65 years.

However, the decision taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not be applicable to senior medical officers posted at the administrative level, an official statement said.

The cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to increase the superannuation (retirement) age of doctors working under the Provincial Medical and Health Services cadre, it said.

The superannuation age of levels one to four medical officers has been increased from 62 years to 65 years. However, senior medical officers like director general (level seven), director (level six), and additional director/ chief superintendent/ superintendent/ chief city health officer (level 5) will retire at the age of 62 years after completing the superannuation age, the statement said.

The medical officers of joint director grade (level four) serving on different administrative posts will not work on them (administrative posts) once they complete the age of 62 years but will be able to work in the hospitals as doctors till the age of 65 years.

It was also decided that after completing the age of 62 years, if any doctor from levels one to four is not willing to serve in a medical post till the age of 65 years, then he will be eligible for voluntary retirement and can apply for the same.

According to a health department official, against the 19,000 posts sanctioned in the Provincial Medical and Health Services cadre in the state, only 12,000 posts are occupied.

