Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

The relative humidity in the national capital was recorded at 81 per cent

Photo: ANI

The weather office has forecast a clear sky during the day | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Delhi's AQI remained in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 135 on Wednesday while the minimum temperature dipped a notch below normal to 19.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.
An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory", 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.
The relative humidity in the national capital was recorded at 81 per cent.
The weather office has forecast a clear sky during the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

