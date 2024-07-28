Pedestrian deaths rise on Yamuna Expressway despite walking ban, shows data

The total number of pedestrian-related accidents on the expressway from 2012 to 2023 stood at 103 while the number of fatalities during this period was recorded at 39 and injuries at 41.

Despite a ban on people walking on the Yamuna Expressway, there has been a rise in pedestrian deaths in road crashes on the route over the years, with 41 per cent of the fatalities taking place in 2023 alone, according to data procured through RTI Act. Altogether 39 pedestrians lost their lives along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway since 2012, when it was opened for commuters. Of these, 16 fatalities were recorded in 2023 --? the highest any year, the date showed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Supreme Court lawyer and road safety activist Kishan Chand Jain had sought year-wise details on accidents, injuries and fatalities involving pedestrians from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The RTI reply stated that Yamuna Expressway, built by Jaypee Infratech, is an "access controlled expressway" where pedestrians are not allowed to move or cross it.

Annually, the accidents were recorded at three 2012, 10 in 2013, eight each in 2014, 2015 and 2016, 13 in 2017 (13), 11 in 2018, two in 2019, four in 2020, five in 2021, eight in 2022 and 23 in 2023, according to the information.

Similarly, the pedestrian deaths were recorded at zero in 2012, three each in 2013, 2014 and 2015, two in 2016, one in 2017, two each in 2018, 2019 and 2020, one in 2021, four in 2022 and 16 in 2023, the information showed.

The number of injured stood at two in 2012, three in 2013, six in 2014, three in 2015, two in 2016, three in 2017, two each in 2018, 2019 and 2020, one in 2021, four in 2022 and nine in 2023, it added.

"The pedestrian-related accidents and fatalities on the access-controlled Yamuna Expressway highlight a serious lapse by the police administration and YEIDA. There is an urgent need to strictly prevent pedestrians from entering the expressway," Jain told PTI.

"Furthermore, the problem of unauthorised bus stops along the route must be effectively resolved. Every human life is invaluable, and such accidents must be taken seriously," the Agra-based lawyer added.

Between 2012 and 2023, the Yamuna Expressway has recorded 7,625 road crash incidents, resulting in loss of 1,320 human lives and injuries to another 11,168 people, according to official figures.

In its RTI reply, Ashok Khera, the authorised signatory for Jaypee Infratech, said pedestrians are strictly not allowed to move or cross the expressway and the company's patrolling staff instructs pedestrians regularly.

"For this, whenever our corridor control team sees any pedestrian moving on the expressway, he is asked to move from the expressway. Firstly, if a pedestrian walks on the expressway, the corridor control team removes him from the expressway and also guides the pedestrians," Khera said.

"Unauthorised stops have been made at certain places on the Yamuna Expressway where buses and other passenger vehicles stop and passengers are picked or dropped. For this, information is continuously sent to the concerned police stations," he said.

Further, at such places, patrolling vehicles take action to remove those vehicles and if they do not comply, their information is also shared with the police, he added.

Built at a cost of Rs 12,839 crore by Jaypee Infratech, the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway was opened for commercial operations in August 2012. The expressway passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra districts.

The land along it is managed by the UP government body Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).