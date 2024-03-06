UP govt still considering Jaypee infra resolution plan: Yeida tells NCLAT

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday that the proposal by Suraksha Realty, which took over the debt-laden Jaypee Infratech, is still being considered by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last year on March 7 approved Suraksha Realty's takeover of the debt-laden Jaypee Infratech, dismissing three different appeals against the Rs 7,936 crore offer by the Mumbai-based company. The takeover by Suraksha Group came as a relief to 20,000 home buyers. However, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) challenged the approval.

Yeida had approved all five conditions of Suraksha Group’s resolution plan to take over stuck realty projects of Jaypee Infratech. Jaypee, which constructed the Yamuna expressway, had failed to deliver around 32,000 units in its different housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

Yeida, which has administrative control of the land, however, said that Suraksha Group should pay the enhanced 64.7% land compensation (Rs 1,689 crores) to nearly 10,000 farmers before it takes over assets of Jaypee.

Yeida urged the NCLAT on Wednesday to consider its plea after the second week of April. "By that time all issues between Yeida and SRA (Suraksha) shall be settled and if not settled by that time, Appeal should be heard on merit on the next date," it submitted.

"We make it clear that even if by the next date, no settlement is brought on record, Appeal shall be proceeded to be heard on merits. We also make it clear that it shall be open for the SRA to proceed and continue to implement the plan and the construction," the NCLAT said.

The next hearing is on April 18.

In its verdict in March, the NCLT had upheld the plan which had allocated only Rs 10 lakh towards the claim of additional compensation to Yeida. Yeida had challenged this in the NCLAT. The matter regarding this is tabled in the cabinet meeting of the Uttar Pradesh government for approval before April 6.

Jaypee was given five land parcels for development of 500 hectares each in Noida, Greater Noida, Aligarh, Agra and off the expressway. The farmers are seeking compensation for the stretch from Greater Noida to Agra.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department also challenged the Suraksha Group's bid to buy Jaypee Infratech under the insolvency resolution process in the NCLAT.