Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Khadi, handloom sale rising and creating job opportunities: PM Modi

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said many people who would not be using Khadi products earlier now wear them with great pride

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat

During the broadcast, Modi interacted with Indian students who performed very well in the recently held Mathematical Olympiad. | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Khadi Gramodyog's business has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time and asserted that the rising sale of Khadi and handloom were creating new job opportunities in large numbers.
In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said many people who would not be using Khadi products earlier now wear them with great pride.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The Khadi Gramodyog's business has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time. Do you know how much sale of Khadi have gone up? Four hundred per cent. The rising sales of Khadi and handloom are creating new job opportunities in large numbers," he said.
Mostly women are associated with this industry, so they are benefitting the most, Modi added.
"You must be having different types of clothes and till now if you have not bought Khadi clothes then start buying them," the prime minister said.
With the start of the Paris Olympics, the prime minister said the games give athletes a chance to hoist the national flag at the international level. He urged people to encourage them and "cheer for Bharat".

More From This Section

LIVE: Owner, coordinator of Delhi coaching centre where 3 students died due to flooding arrested

Coaching centre deaths: Students demand accountability, safety measures

Netaji's grandnephew appeals to PM to bring back his remains from Japan

Coaching centre deaths: Fire services faced many challenges during rescue

Exaggerated, bogus claims to get refunds punishable offence, warns I-T dept

During the broadcast, Modi interacted with Indian students who performed very well in the recently held Mathematical Olympiad.
"A few days ago, an Olympics took place in the world of mathematics also: the International Mathematics Olympiad. Indian students have performed very well in this Olympiad. Our team won four gold medals and one silver medal," Modi said.
Touching on a host of issues, The prime minister hailed the inclusion of the 'Moidams' in Assam in the UNESCO World Heritage list and said it is a matter of immense joy for every Indian.
He also recalled unveiling the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of indomitable courage and bravery.
Noting that he has often spoken about the menace of substance abuse, Modi said every family is worried that their child may get caught in the tentacles of drugs.
To help such people, the government has opened a special centre, named 'Manas', the prime minister said and described it as a big step in the fight against drug abuse.
"The government has issued a toll-free number '1933'. Anyone can call on this number to get necessary advice or information related to rehabilitation.
"If anyone has any other information related to drugs, they can also share it with the Narcotics Control Bureau by calling this number. All information shared with 'Manas' is kept confidential," Modi said.
Highlighting that 70 per cent of the tiger population in the world is in India, he said this will make people proud.
In this context, Modi praised the "tiger mitras" who are trained to ensure that there is no human-tiger conflict in the territories inhabited by the majestic beasts.
Friends, along with the increase in tiger population, forest area in our country is also increasing rapidly. In that too, great success is being achieved through community efforts, he said.
"Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra is one of the main habitats of tigers. The local communities here, especially our brothers and sisters of the Gond and Mana tribes, have taken rapid strides towards eco-tourism. They have reduced their dependence on the forest so that the activities of tigers can increase here," the prime minister said.
With Independence Day approaching, he urged people to upload selfies with the national flag on the website harghartiranga.com, saying the campaign has caught on with every section of society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Turnover crosses Rs 1.5 trn, 1 mn jobs created in FY24: KVIC chairman

'Govt-run Khadi commission sold yoga mats, dresses worth Rs 8 crore'

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 2: Manika leads 2-0 vs GBR; Manu wins Bronze, Nagal in action

Women's Asia Cup: Winners and runner-ups list; how many titles India win?

PSU banks may get another 2-year extension to comply with Sebi's MPS norms

Topics : Khadi India Khadi policy khadi promotion Khadi Industry khadi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon