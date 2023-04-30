close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

People of J-K can't be deprived of elected govt for long time: Azad

DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the time has come for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and it is undemocratic to deprive the people of an elected government

IANS Srinagar
Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that the time has come for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and it is undemocratic to deprive the people of an elected government for a long time.

The former Union minister said that DPAP is a party that believes in democratic values and will ensure that various pro-people initiatives are launched to benefit the weaker sections of people in our society if elected to power.

"If the DPAP is elected to power we will ensure the poor are provided free electricity and other benefits so that they won't face burden on their budget. We will also work to create diverse economic opportunities in various sectors including tourism, agriculture and horticulture so that the economy of common people improves," he said while addressing a public gathering at Bandipora.

Azad said that when he was the Chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, he granted the district status to Bandipora, opened hospitals, colleges and set up a long network of roads to benefit the people.

However, it has been a long time since then and the development in the district seems at a halt now and successive governments have overlooked the growing infrastructural requirements of the district, he said.

Azad said that unlike other people, he would not make false promises and keep people in the dark.

Also Read

DAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad cautions party leaders against groupism

Not Kharge, but Rahul is captain of Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

It's wrong, says Ghulam Nabi Azad on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Doors of party always open for secular-minded people: J&K Congress chief

Will continue fight for restoration of J&K's statehood: Ghulam Nabi Azad

BJP seeking votes in PM Modi's name, Cong going 'vocal for local': Jairam

Toll rises to 6 in building collapse in Bhiwandi; rescue ops continue

First-ever mega parent-teacher meeting held in Delhi govt, MCD schools

NDRF team engaged in relief work at gas leak site in Ludhiana: Amit Shah

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh condoles Ludhiana gas leak casualties

"I will make promises and will deliver on them unlike most of the politicians who visit you and make a number of promises never to deliver," he said.

--IANS

zi/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ghulam Nabi Azad Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nepal's President Paudel discharged from AIIMS, to return home tonight

Ramchandra Paudel, Nepal president
2 min read

Chinese who reported on Covid-19 outbreak to be released after 3 years

Coronavirus
3 min read

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh condoles Ludhiana gas leak casualties

Amarinder Singh
1 min read

Six students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party, says report

Shooting, Gun
1 min read

PM's 'Mann ki Baat' programme has brought silent revolution: V K Saxena

Mann Ki Baat
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

With indigenisation growing in warships, Navy asks for 3rd aircraft carrier

R Hari Kumar
4 min read

BS Seema Nazareth Award: Be a constructive critic, says Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna
4 min read

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

LIVE: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a festival that celebrates India's people, says PM

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon