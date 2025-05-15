Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Liquor giant Pernod Ricard denied Delhi liquor licence again amid probe

Liquor giant Pernod Ricard denied Delhi liquor licence again amid probe

The latest rejection comes despite an Indian appeals authority advising city officials to reconsider, citing lack of conviction in investigations against the company

Pernod Ricard

The Delhi government has once again rejected French liquor giant Pernod Ricard's request for a licence to sell its brands in the national capital, citing " lack of moral probity". | Photo: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has once again rejected French liquor giant Pernod Ricard's request for a licence to sell its brands in the national capital, citing " lack of moral probity", news agency Reuters reported on Thursday.
 
This is the third time the firm has been denied a licence on grounds of allegedly breaching the city's liquor policy in 2021. Moreoever, the denial comes despite an Indian appellate authority advising city officials to reconsider, citing the lack of conviction in investigations against Pernod.
 

Third time unlucky

 
However, on May 9, city excise commissioner Sunny K Singh, noted in his order that "Mere existence of allegations and investigation justifies administrative caution in licensing matters."
 
 
“Allowing a company facing allegations of financial misconduct to operate under a state license would not only undermine public trust but also expose state revenue to risk," the order noted.
 
Responding to the rejection, Pernod Ricard said that it did not agree with the decision and is seeking to "securing a fresh licence for the current financial year".

Also Read

Pernod Ricard

Delayed dues, supply disruptions in Telangana dent liquor giants' sales

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard considers sale of GH Mumm to focus on premium labels

Pernod Ricard

Global tariff threats could deal $207 million blow to Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard

CCI found Pernod pushed retailers to promote brand, document shows

Pernod Ricard

Not aware of any govt document on CCI investigation: Pernod Ricard

 

Business arrangement under the scanner

 
The firm has been accused of violating the city-state's rules by illegally extending bank guarantees to New Delhi's retailers, which in return agreed to boost the company's market share.
 
Despite denying any wrongdoing, an internal probe commissioned by Pernod Ricard found that its top executives had indeed violated city laws, Reuters reported.
 
Pernod Ricard is a popular liquor company that makes brands like Absolut vodka, Chivas Regal whisky, and Beefeater gin, among others. The Delhi license is important for the company because it has in the past said that New Delhi alone accounted for 5 per cent of its total sales in India, which stood at $3.13 billion last year.
 

More From This Section

Murshidabad violence, Kolkata police, BSF

Calcutta High Court extends CAPF deployment in riot-hit Murshidabad

PremiumDroupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President's invocation of Article 143, experts say rare but not first time

Supreme Court, SC

SC warns of jail for officials over Kanacha Gachibowli deforestation case

women employees, female workforce

India's 'broken rung': What's holding women back on the corporate ladder?

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI, Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

CJI Gavai's first verdict: SC calls Pune land transfer illegal, alarming

Topics : Pernod Ricard Excise Bill Liquor Delhi government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon