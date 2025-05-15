Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Calcutta High Court extends CAPF deployment in riot-hit Murshidabad

Calcutta High Court extends CAPF deployment in riot-hit Murshidabad

The court's decision follows unrest in the region last month where at least two people were killed in clashes during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act

Murshidabad violence, Kolkata police, BSF

The court’s decision follows unrest in the region where at least two people were killed on April 12 in clashes during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Over 300 arrests have been made so far in connection with the violence. | Image: ANI

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday extended the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Murshidabad district of West Bengal till further orders, reported news agency PTI.
 
The bench, comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury, was hearing a petition by West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, seeking the deployment and transfer of violence-related cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The court’s decision follows unrest in the region where at least two people were killed on April 12 in clashes during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Over 300 arrests have been made so far in connection with the violence.
 
 
The matter will come up for hearing again on July 31, the bench said.
 

All accused in murder were local: Police

 
The victims – a father-son duo Harogobind Das and Chandan Das – were dragged out of their homes and brutally murdered, police said earlier.
 
Earlier this week, a senior police officer told The Hindu newspaper that all thirteen accused in the murder were locals, some of whom were known to the family.
 
“The bereaved family had identified six people, of whom four have been named in the First Information Report. However, they might have known more of them, but could not possibly register their identities at the moment, due to the traumatising nature of the crime,” the officer said.

More From This Section

PremiumDroupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President's invocation of Article 143, experts say rare but not first time

Supreme Court, SC

SC warns of jail for officials over Kanacha Gachibowli deforestation case

women employees, female workforce

India's 'broken rung': What's holding women back on the corporate ladder?

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI, Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

CJI Gavai's first verdict: SC calls Pune land transfer illegal, alarming

Supreme Court, SC

SC concerned over drafting of arbitration clauses, says process misused

Topics : Mob violence West Bengal Calcutta High Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon