Not aware of any govt document on CCI investigation: Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard responds to reports of CCI raids over alleged retailer collusion to promote whisky brand

Pernod Ricard

Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

French liquor giant Pernod Ricard has responded to reports of antitrust investigations and raids on its offices in Telangana, India. The company emphasised its compliance with Indian laws and cooperation with authorities in an official statement.
 
“We are not aware of any government document detailing the investigation. As a responsible corporate citizen, we comply with Indian laws, cooperate with the competent authorities, and will continue to do so. We are confident that we will demonstrate our good faith and compliance through the ongoing investigative process,” the liquor brand told Business Standard on Monday.
 

What is the antitrust investigation? 

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) conducted raids on December 18, 2024, targeting Pernod Ricard, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), and several retailers in Telangana. The investigation stems from allegations of price collusion and cartel-like agreements aimed at manipulating market shares and prices in the state’s liquor market.
 
 
The case was initiated by a 2022 complaint from Indian liquor company Radico Khaitan, accusing Pernod Ricard of colluding with retailers to promote its whisky brand while sidelining Radico’s competing product, according to a report by Reuters. 

This crackdown represents one of the most significant actions in India’s liquor sector in recent years, signalling increased regulatory scrutiny over anti-competitive practices.
 

Antitrust probes intensify

Responding to the initial raids, Pernord Ricard said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, we comply with Indian laws. We are cooperating with the competent authorities on the matter, and we rely on them to demonstrate our good faith and compliance.”
 
AB InBev similarly said, “We take antitrust compliance very seriously and are collaborating with the authorities.” 
 
This investigation adds to Pernod Ricard’s regulatory challenges in India, where the company faces a $250 million tax demand for allegedly undervaluing imports and is also under scrutiny for potential violations of New Delhi’s liquor policy. The CCI has not yet commented on the investigation.
 

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

