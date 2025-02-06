Business Standard

Global tariff threats could deal $207 million blow to Pernod Ricard

China has already imposed temporary tariffs on European brandy imports, hurting Pernod's sales of its Martell cognac brand

Pernod Ricard

Pernod has sought cost savings, including by reducing the size of its organisation in China. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Tariffs imposed by China and the United States could deal an estimated 200 million euro ($207 million) blow to Pernod Ricard's business annually, finance chief Helene de Tissot said on Thursday. 
China has already imposed temporary tariffs on European brandy imports, hurting Pernod's sales of its Martell cognac brand. The impact of tariffs, which could become permanent, forced Pernod to cut its outlook for 2025 and beyond on Thursday. 
US President Donald Trump has also threatened 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as impose levies on the European Union, which would affect a range of Pernod products from Jameson Irish whiskey to Codigo 1530 tequila. 
 
Altogether, assuming a 10 per cent US tariff on the EU, that could have an annual impact of 200 million euros on Pernod, de Tissot told analysts on Thursday's results call, adding around 130-140 million euros of that was related to Chinese cognac duties. 

About 50 per cent of the total could be offset via mitigation measures, de Tissot continued, some of which have already been implemented in China. 
Pernod has sought cost savings, including by reducing the size of its organisation in China, she said. Other initiatives included changes to its supply chain and revenue growth management. 
Earlier this week Diageo, the world's top spirits maker, estimated an around $200 million blow from US tariffs for the last four months of its current financial year.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

