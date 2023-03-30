close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pharmacies to be set up at 270 stations in Eastern Railway zone: Official

He said the stores, to be set up in PPP (public private partnership) model, will fetch Rs 16.92 crore over five years as license fee to the railways

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Pharmacy

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Healthcare facilities such as pharmacies and collection centres for pathology laboratories will be established at 270 stations in the Eastern Railway zone by the end of this year, a senior official said here on Thursday.

Eastern Railway General Manager Arun Arora said 14 railway stations will also have doctors.

"In a bid to spread healthcare facilities to the remotest corner of its network, the Eastern Railway has awarded the contract for setting up healthcare-focused multi-utility stores at 270 stations for a period of five years," Arora told reporters.

He said the stores, to be set up in PPP (public private partnership) model, will fetch Rs 16.92 crore over five years as license fee to the railways.

These stores will provide services to railway users, railway employees and locals, he said.

Also Read

AMR action: Kerala to cancel licences of pharmacies selling antibiotics

16 railway stations to soon be revamped under PPP model, 3 in Delhi

Dyson Zone headphones with built-in air purifier launched at $949: Details

Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Mumbai-Goa highway work will be completed by December 2023, says Gadkari

40% jump in cases in a day: Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?

Prove you are boss: Amritpal tells Akal Takht chief in new audio clip

UPI transactions will be free until govt reviews, says NPCI MD & CEO

Govt signs Rs 19,600-crore deal to buy patrol, missile vessels

Topics : pharmacy | Indian Railways

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon