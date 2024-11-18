Business Standard
Supreme Court flags 'wrong approach' in enforcing anti-pollution curbs

The Bench questioned the Delhi government and the CAQM over the delay in invoking pollution preventive measures under Grap stages

Flagging delay in implementation of stricter measures for checking the alarming rise in pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday asked states adjoining the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to immediately set up teams to enforce graded response actio

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Flagging delay in implementation of stricter measures for checking the alarming rise in pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday asked states adjoining the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to immediately set up teams to enforce graded response action plan (Grap)-IV restrictions which, it said, will remain in effect even if the air quality index (AQI) is below 450.
 
A Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said it is the constitutional duty of all states to ensure all citizens live in a pollution-free environment. “We direct restrictions under Stage-IV of Grap to continue even if AQI level falls below 450,” the Bench said. 
 
 
In its order, the Supreme Court said that the sub-committee of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) adopted a ‘wrong approach’ in implementing Grap-III and Grap-IV curbs. It asked all Delhi-NCR states to immediately take a call on conducting physical classes up to class 12 and directed the setting up of a mechanism where complaints can be made for violation of restrictions under Stage -IV of Grap.  Breathing or smoking? Delhi's air now equals 49 cigarettes per day
 
The Bench questioned the Delhi government and the CAQM over the delay in invoking pollution preventive measures under Grap stages. 
The counsel for the Delhi government informed the Bench that Stage-IV of Grap has been implemented from Monday and heavy vehicles have been banned from entering the national capital.

In several areas of the city, pollution levels were more than 50x higher than the WHO’s recommended safe limit. Forecasts say the poor air quality will continue into the week.  Air emergency in Delhi: AQI exceeds 1,500; smog halts life, schools closed
 
Highlighting the alarming deterioration in Delhi’s air quality, a body representing the Central Secretariat Service officers demanded work from home, staggered working hours, and air purifiers in all offices.  ‘North India facing medical emergency’  Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (pictured) on Monday said North India is facing a medical emergency due to hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning. Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the BJP-led central government has been doing politics over the issue of pollution but has taken no step to check stubble burning in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh — all ruled by the saffron party. Lauding the AAP-ruled Punjab, she said it is the only state where the cases of stubble burning have come down.    
   

