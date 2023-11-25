Pick-up truck hits pilot car of Meghalaya CM's convoy, Sangma safe: Police

The pilot car of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's convoy was hit by a pick-up truck at Upper Shillong on Saturday, police said.
The chief minister was safe, a police officer said.
The incident took place at around 9:30 am at Upper Shillong while the CM was en route to Dawki town close to the Indo-Bangladesh border for an official programme.
According to the police, a pick-up truck hit the pilot car of the CM's convoy which partially caused damage to both the vehicles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)