PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction for new guidelines for coaching centres

Students stage a protest after three civil services aspirants died due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the re-framing of guidelines for coaching institutes, with a particular focus on criminal liability. The PIL calls for stricter regulations and accountability measures to address issues such as fraud, exploitation, and safety concerns within these institutions. The petition requests the court to mandate that the Centre and Delhi Government establish specific rules and regulations for the operation of paying guest accommodations for students, both in Delhi and nationwide, ensuring that these accommodations are safe, regulated, and suitable for students.

The plea also advocates for the development of an education system focused on the holistic development and refinement of students' minds, rather than solely preparing them for entrance examinations. The objective is to shift the emphasis towards broader educational goals and personal growth.

The plea asserts that the respondents have failed to ensure adequate, safe, and affordable housing facilities for students and young aspirants in Delhi. This neglect has negatively impacted their overall personality development and ability to lead dignified and prosperous lives.

According to the plea, the current education system prioritizes entrance examination success over the holistic refinement of students' minds, resulting in a decline in the quality of education in schools and colleges and an increased reliance on coaching institutes. The plea, filed through Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, highlights these concerns.

The pervasive coaching culture has led students to invest heavily in preparation for various entrance exams. The exploitation by coaching institutes and PG accommodation providers, who charge exorbitant fees, has exacerbated the issue. The tragic incident in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, where three students died due to negligence by a coaching institute, has underscored the dire conditions of PG accommodations.

The plea seeks to address these failures by urging the court to enforce regulations that ensure better living conditions for students and reform the education system to focus on comprehensive development rather than mere examination success.

The petition was filed by the NGO Kutumb, which recently brought attention to the tragic deaths of UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar. Kutumb had previously called for the formation of a high-level expert committee to address concerns related to such incidents.

This new petition builds on their earlier advocacy by seeking enhanced regulations for coaching institutes and paying guest accommodations, as well as reforms in the education system to ensure student well-being and comprehensive development.

For years, coaching institutes and paying guest (PG) accommodation owners have been exploiting students, with insufficient government action to address these issues. Following a fire incident in Mukherjee Nagar last year, the Union of India issued guidelines urging all states and Union Territories (UTs) to regulate coaching institutes through a legal framework. These guidelines aim to enhance student safety, security, and prevent exploitation. However, the petition argues that these measures are still inadequate and calls for more effective enforcement and comprehensive regulations.