Technology should be means of ensuring justice to everyone: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud on Saturday, said that technology should be a means of ensuring justice for everyone. Talking to the media at the inauguration event of the National Conference on the Landscape of Technology in Courts, DY Chandrachud called the conference "unique" which was organised by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to discuss various aspects of technology including artificial intelligence. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This is a unique conference which has been organized by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to discuss various aspects of technology including artificial intelligence. Judges from all over the country have come here and I think this will be a very important initiative to take the message of the Indian judiciary of access to justice to common citizens... Technology should be a means of ensuring 'Nyay Sab ke Dwaar'," he said.

The CJI further informed that the central government has given approximately Rs 7,000 crores to all the state governments to regenerate the information infrastructure.

"Phase 3 of e-courts is starting now, the central govt has given approximately Rs 7,000 crores to all the state governments, which I think will re-generate the information infrastructure," Chandrachud said.

While addressing the event, the CJI shared his journey of becoming a judge from a lawyer.

"In 1998 when I was invited to become a judge in Bombay HC I consulted a lot of learned people whether I should take it up as I was not sure of it. One of the learned persons I contacted was Justice AP Sen who authored the ADM Jabalpur judgment. He invited me to his Nagpur residence. He told me there is a difference between a judge and a lawyer. A judge always leaves his footprint on the sand and those footprints are the written word which you have crafted. Lawyers however much brilliant in their arguments are lost to future generations," he said.

When asked about the three new criminal laws, Chandrachud said that it wouldn't be appropriate for him to comment on them as the challenge is pending in the Supreme Court.

"Challenges against these laws are pending in Supreme Court, so it won't be appropriate for me to say anything about it," he said.