close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PIL in HC against permission to exchange of Rs 2000 note without id proof

A public interest litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday against permission to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes without obtaining any requisition slip and identity proof

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency

Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A public interest litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday against permission to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes without obtaining any requisition slip and identity proof.

Lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay contended in his plea that notifications by RBI and SBI in this regard are arbitrary, irrational and offend Articles 14 of the Constitution of India.

The petition said that a large amount of the currency has reached either in individual's locker or has been hoarded by the separatists, terrorists, Maoists, drug smugglers, mining mafias & corrupt people.

The petition highlighted that cash transaction in high value currency is the main source of corruption and is used for illegal activities like terrorism, naxalism, separatism, radicalism, gambling, smuggling, money laundering, kidnapping, extortion, bribing and dowry, etc. and the RBI and SBI should ensure that Rs 2000 banknotes are deposited in respective bank accounts only.

"Recently, it was announced by the Centre that every family should have Aadhaar card and bank account. Therefore, why RBI is permitting to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes without obtaining identity proof. It is also necessary to state that 80 crore BPL families receive free grains. It means 80 crore Indians rarely use Rs 2,000 banknotes. Therefore, petitioner also seeks direction to RBI and SBI to take steps to ensure that Rs 2000 banknotes are deposited in bank account only," the plea stated.

Depositing Rs 2000 currency notes in bank accounts would ensure that people having black money and disproportionate assets could be identified easily, the plea said.

Also Read

Here's what RBI's decision to scrap the Rs 2,000 note mean for the economy

CAs, CSes concerned about new tweaks in anti-money laundering law

Rs 2,000 note only helped keepers of black money, says Chidambaram

Only fair investigtion will reveal truth: Kharge on Rs 2000 note withdrawal

Jewish Americans fear collision with emerging far-right Israeli government

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

Pacific nation leaders relish Indian delicacies, millets at PM Modi's lunch

Heatwave: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees C

India logs 473 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 7,623

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

The bank notes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender, the RBI said in a statement.

In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the RBI has said exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes into bank notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23.

In a communication to chief general manager of all its local head offices, State Bank of India (SBI) informed that the facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 notes by public up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip.

"Further, no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange," the communication dated May 20 said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court PIL

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Virat Kohli crosses 600 run milestone in single IPL season for 3rd time

Virat Kohli
3 min read

PIL in HC against permission to exchange of Rs 2000 note without id proof

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
3 min read

Entrepreneur Abhinav Kalra: Redefining Success and Fostering Social Responsibility

entrepreneur
3 min read

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Heatwave: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees C

Photo: Reuters
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Jewellers getting inquiries for gold after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
3 min read

PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea on key visit, to host major summit

Modi
3 min read

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna on Thursday.
3 min read

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon