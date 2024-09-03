Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki contributes Rs 3 cr to PM CARES fund for flood relief

Maruti Suzuki contributes Rs 3 cr to PM CARES fund for flood relief

The company's contribution aims to support the government's relief and rebuilding efforts across the country, the auto major said in a statement

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

The contribution is a humble gesture to support the government relief and rehabilitation efforts. | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has donated Rs 3 crore to the PM CARES fund for flood relief across various states.
The company's contribution aims to support the government's relief and rebuilding efforts across the country, the auto major said in a statement.
"We stand in solidarity with the individuals and families affected by the recent natural calamities. In times of crisis, it is a collective responsibility to stand together and rebuild," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.
The contribution is a humble gesture to support the government relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected communities, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

