Rajasthan elections: CM approves retirement benefits for part-time workers

Rajasthan's animal welfare board has been named "Amrita Devi State Animal Welfare Board", after Amrita Devi Bishnoi, during a state cabinet meeting

Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader and two-time chief minister of Rajasthan

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the "Rajasthan Part Time Contractual Hiring Rules-2023" during a state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, according to a report by Zee News. The state cabinet also approved the establishment of a gem bourse in Jaipur, allotted lands to various institutions and decided on the name of the state animal welfare board.

This comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly election, slated for the end of 2023.

The council of ministers gave the nod for part-time workers hired on contracts to receive financial assistance packages ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh at the end of their service or in case of death. These rules should also bring more transparency in part-time recruitment. The chief minister had earlier announced employment rules for providing financial assistance on retirement to honorarium workers during the state budget 2023-24. This extended to part-time workers, including Anganwadi workers, helpers, cooks, etc.

The animal welfare board has been named "Amrita Devi State Animal Welfare Board", after Amrita Bishnoi. Amrita Devi Bishnoi was killed during a massacre in 1730 while trying to protect a grove of Khejri trees in Khejarli, Rajasthan. The Amrita Devi Bishnoi Wildlife Protection Award is a national award for wildlife conservation by the government of India. The Khejri tree is also Rajasthan's state tree.

Around 44,000 sq mt of land has been approved for establishing and developing gem bourse in Jaipur. Jaipur Gem and Jewelry Board will be setting up the gem board on a 99-year lease at reportedly three times the industry reserve rate. This is expected to boost gem export and provide around 60,000 people employment opportunities.

The cabinet also worked to regularise nine project directors of women development agencies. This comes under the Rajasthan Civil Services Rules, 1984. The directors will now be able to receive salaries, allowances, and other benefits suitable for state employees.
 

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

