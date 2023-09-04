Confirmation

Polling for DUSU panel on EVMs; paper ballots for students' unions

Polling for the DUSU election will be held on electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the DUSU panel and on paper ballots for the college students' unions

Delhi University

Delhi University

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election will be held on electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the DUSU panel and on paper ballots for the college students' unions, according to a notice issued by the DU's chief election officer on Monday.
"This is to inform Principals/Directors/Heads of all colleges/institutes/departments affiliated with DUSU that EVMs would be provided only for DUSU 2023 elections. The college students' election will be held by paper ballots that have to be procured, printed and managed entirely by the college itself," the notice said.
The election to the students' body of the Delhi University is slated to be held on September 22, after a gap of four years. The DUSU election was last held in 2019.
The DUSU election could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented its conduct in 2022.
According to the DU, September 12 is the last date for submitting nomination papers, scrutiny of the nomination papers and publication of the list of the nominated candidates. September 13 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of candidates.
The day classes will cast their votes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and the evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.

The date for counting of votes will be announced later, the circular said.
The DUSU is the main representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Besides, each college has its own students' union, the elections to which are held annually.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : EVM DUSU polls

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

