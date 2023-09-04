Bring Bengal's workers back: CM Mamata Banerjee to builders, investors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged builders and investors to bring back workers who have migrated from the state and absorb them in projects.



Banerjee said, "About 44 lakh workers are working with you; they are your asset."

"There are skilled construction workers in Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur. Sometimes they leave for better money, but they don't have the required safety and security," she added while addressing STATECON, the annual real estate conference under the aegis of CREDAI West Bengal.

The Chief Minister also said that the state has an app for migrant workers and offered to share the 'databank'. There are about 50 lakh workers, she said.

Later, Sushil Mohta, president of CREDAI West Bengal, said, "We are already facing a huge shortage of skilled workers."

"CREDAI will run skill development programmes for workers, use databases of workers working outside the state and try to bring them back to their home state offering opportunities in projects," he added.

Banerjee also highlighted the change in land policy at the event. In a bid to attract investment and facilitate ease of doing business, the state has amended its land allotment policy. Land can now be allotted on a freehold basis. Conversion of leasehold to freehold is also allowed for a fee.

Banerjee said, "Instead of leasehold, we have decided to give freehold land. Freehold will give freedom," she said.

Apart from the amendment in the land policy, West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) Managing Director Debashis Sen also highlighted other opportunities.

In the fintech hub in New Town, 11 plots were left. About 28 financial institutions had taken up space and they were in various stages of development.



The proposed Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town, Kolkata, is also expected to attract investment of Rs 30,000 crore.



Pitching it as a success story, Sen said that all plots in the 248-land had been allotted. Several companies from LTI Mindtree to TCS and Reliance had taken space.