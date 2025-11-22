Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diesel autos prohibited in Noida, Ghaziabad; phased ban in UP's NCR

Diesel autos prohibited in Noida, Ghaziabad; phased ban in UP's NCR

A comprehensive action plan is being rolled out to tackle rising air pollution in districts that are included in the NCR. Baghpat will also enforce a full ban after December 31, 2025

Diesel autorickshaws will be completely banned with immediate effect in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad districts | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Diesel autorickshaws are now banned in Noida and Ghaziabad after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a phased ban on them across the UP cluster of the National Capital Region (NCR) in a move to curb vehicular emissions, officials said on Saturday.

A comprehensive action plan is being rolled out to tackle rising air pollution in districts that are included in the NCR. Baghpat will also enforce a full ban after December 31, 2025.

Road dust has been identified as a primary contributor to pollution in the region, with the action plan focusing on road redevelopment, intensified dust suppression and large-scale cleanliness drives, according to a state government release.

 

Diesel autorickshaws will be completely banned with immediate effect in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad districts.

The Meerut Regional Transport Authority has already stopped issuing and renewing permits for the restricted vehicles.

By December 31 next year, diesel autorickshaws will also be phased out in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, the statement added.

For coordinated implementation, the principal secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department has been appointed as the nodal officer.

A project monitoring unit (PMU) has also been set up at the state level under the environment department's secretary, with senior officials from Urban Development, Public Works, Housing and Urban Planning, and Industrial and Infrastructure Development on board, officials said.

Authorities in Noida and Greater Noida have begun deploying anti-smog guns, sprinklers and mechanical sweeping systems to reduce roadside dust.

Officials said the plan is expected to significantly improve air quality and benefit millions of urban residents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : noida Uttar Pradesh NCR air pollution

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

