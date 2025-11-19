Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi arrives in Coimbatore; holds roadshows, inaugurates farming summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday to inaugurate the natural farming summit and he was accorded a rousing reception.

Following his arrival, the prime minister held a roadshow from the airport to CODISSIA (Coimbatore District Small Industries Association) grounds, a distance of approximately 2 kilometers and people and party workers lined up on both sides of the road to welcome him. 

Cultural shows were held and people showered flowers on the prime minister's vehicle as he waved to the people acknowledging their greetings.

 

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, TMC (Moopanar) chief GK Vasan, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L Murugan were among those who received the prime minister at the airport.

The PM inaugurated an exhibition here, a part of the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, and he interacted with farmers who have set up stalls and are taking part in the expo. He listened to farmers/their representatives who briefed him on the products on display in the exhibition.

Farmers leader P R Pandian was among those who were present on the occasion and the event is being held at the CODISSIA grounds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

