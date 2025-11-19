Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi govt waging war on pollution, citizens must join effort: Sirsa

Delhi govt waging war on pollution, citizens must join effort: Sirsa

Solid waste, road dust, construction activity and traffic congestion are the main factors pushing Delhi's air quality index higher, Sirsa said

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday the government is waging a war against pollution and urged people to join its efforts to improve the city's air.

He said 62 new pollution hotspots have been identified, and work is underway to address them.

Solid waste, road dust, construction activity and traffic congestion are the main factors pushing Delhi's air quality index higher, Sirsa told reporters.

"Sixty-two hotspots have been identified that contribute to pollution caused by garbage and dust. All Delhi government ministers, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's instructions, are inspecting these hotspots," he said.

He appealed to residents to support the drive to make Delhi free of garbage, dust, and pollution.

 

"Delhi government is waging a war against pollution. This needs to be fought together, and I appeal to people to join in to make Delhi garbage, dust and pollution-free," he said.

Sirsa inspected one of the hotspots in the Palam area along with the local MLA.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the sixth straight day, with an AQI of 391.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app showed that 18 of the 38 monitoring stations recorded AQI levels in the 'severe' category.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Delhi Pollution air pollution Manjinder Singh Sirsa

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

