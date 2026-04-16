PM Modi calls for reforms in global institutions, 'stable, lasting peace'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for "stable, sustainable, lasting peace" in conflict-hit regions, particularly in Ukraine and West Asia, noting that continued military confrontation will not lead to a lasting solution to such crises.

Addressing a joint press meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, as part of his offical visit to the country, Prime Minister Modi said that the world is currently facing a serious and tense situation, and such challenges concern all nations collectively.

He further emphasised the need for reform of global institutions, stating that it is essential to effectively address growing international challenges and reiterated that eliminating terrorism remains a shared global commitment.

"Today, the world is facing a serious and tense situation, and this issue concerns all of us. In such a condition, India and Austria agree that military confrontations will not lead to a solution. Whether it's Ukraine or West Asia, we support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace. We also agree that reform of global institutions is essential to solve growing global challenges, and eliminating terrorism is our shared commitment," the Prime Minister said.

Welcoming the Austrian Chancellor's visit, Prime Minister Modi noted that India is the first destination outside Europe on his current tour, describing it as a reflection of Austria's strong commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

He also highlighted the significance of the Austrian Chancellor's visit to India after four decades, calling it an important milestone in bilateral ties. The Prime Minister added that following the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, a new chapter has begun in India-EU relations.

"We are pleased that India is your first destination outside Europe. This reflects your strong commitment to your vision and to strengthening India-Austria relations. The Austrian Chancellor's visit to India after four decades is highly significant. Following the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, a new chapter has begun in India-EU relations," the PM said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the visit would take India-Austria relations into a new phase of cooperation and growth across multiple sectors.

"Your visit is also set to take India-Austria ties into a new phase of cooperation and growth," he added.

Stocker is currently on a four-day official visit to India. This is his inaugural visit to the country and his first official visit to the Asian continent since taking office in 2025.