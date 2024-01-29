I challenge every challenge, PM Modi tells students at Pariksha event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking in Delhi on Monday cautioned parents against treating their children’s report cards as their own visiting cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it was in his nature to “challenge every challenge” and asserted that he looked for a way to deal with poverty in the country instead of just sitting on the issue like others. In reply to a question during his annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme on how he keeps a positive mindset amid the challenges of his job, Modi said every person has to manage situations and tests, and some people believe in waiting for the crises to pass and circumstances to improve. Such people cannot achieve anything in life, he added.



“Just like mobile phones, human bodies need recharging to function properly, while emphasising that physical health is as important as excelling in academics.”



Modi said that even though competition and challenges act as inspirations, competition must be healthy.



“A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things... never sow the seeds of rivalry and competition among students,” he said.



“We have also seen that those parents who have not been very successful in their lives have nothing to say or want to tell the world about their successes and achievements, make the report card of their children their visiting card.”



The prime minister explained that the stress faced by students is of three types — induced by peer pressure, by parents and self-induced.



“At times, children take pressure on themselves that they are not performing up to the mark. I suggest that you should set small goals during preparation and gradually improve your performance, this way you will be completely ready before exams,” he said.



“Habits like screen time are eating into the required sleep time, which is considered very important by modern health science,” he said. Responding to a question by Deepasri, a student, the prime minister also touched upon the serious issue of trust deficit in families and asked parents and teachers to tackle it.



He advised students not to use their sleep time for watching reels.



He also asked the students not to keep preparing until the last moment and approach exams with a relaxed mindset.