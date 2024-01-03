Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi dedicates DFR plant in Tamil Nadu to further atomic research

DFRP houses several indigenously designed and developed novel equipment

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: X@ANI

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant (DFRP) at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research in Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday.
Built at a cost of about Rs 400 crore, this groundbreaking facility has the unique distinction of being the world's only industrial-scale plant capable of handling both carbide and oxide spent fuels from fast reactors, a release stated.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
DFRP houses several indigenously designed and developed novel equipment.
A testament to Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the DFRP symbolises the successful collaboration between government R & D infrastructure and Indian industries, leading to a crucial stepping stone for the next generation of breeder and fast reactors, the release said.
"The dedication to the nation of DFRP by Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores India's commitment to realising the dream of Net Zero by leveraging the full potential of India's uranium and thorium reserves and providing abundant green energy through the three-stage nuclear power programme," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India's space journey began in 1962 with formation of INCOSPAR: Cong

US approves new kind of nuclear reactor for first time in 50 years

IAEA chief to visit Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant before water release

S Korea shoppers stock up salt as Japan plans to releases Fukushima water

In Japan's neighbours, fear, frustation over radioactive water release

Prepare flawless survey report on Maratha community for quota: Maha CM

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

Open to consider concerns of truckers, appeal drivers to resume work: MHA

Govt assures discussion on new law, urges drivers to end protest: AIMTC

Truckers' stir: HC issues notices to state, Centre on PILs over fuel supply

Topics : Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon