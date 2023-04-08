PM Modi inaugurates slew of projects in Tamil Nadu, Telangana during visit



The projects in Telangana include laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, five National Highway projects and the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station. He also dedicated other development projects related to railways. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth around Rs 5,200 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana.



He further added that the average amount allocated per year during 2009-2014 was less than Rs 900 crores. Between 2004 and 2014, the Prime Minister continued, the length of national highways added in Tamil Nadu was about 800 kilometres but, nearly 2000 kilometres of national highways were added between 2014 and 2023. Touching upon the investment in the development and maintenance of national highways in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said that in 2014-15, around Rs 1200 crore were spent whereas, in 2022-23, it increased 6-fold, to over Rs 8200 crore. In Tamil Nadu, he inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase- 1) of Chennai International Airport and flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai. “Tamil Nadu’s development is of great priority to the government”, the Prime Minister said as he informed that the state has been allocated an all-time high of over Rs 6,000 crores for rail infrastructure in this year’s Budget.



The Prime Minister noted that the three important cities Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore are being directly benefited by the projects being inaugurated or started. He mentioned the New Integrated Terminal Building inaugurated at the Chennai International Airport and said that it will cater to the growing passenger demand. The Prime Minister highlighted the number of important projects in Tamil Nadu in the last few years and gave the example of the Defence Industrial Corridor strengthening India’s security, PM MITRA mega textile parks, and laying the foundation stone for the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway. He further added that the construction of a multi-modal logistics park near Chennai is also underway while the entire East Coast Road from Mamallapuram to Kanyakumari is being improved under the Bharatmala project.

In Hyderabad, he said that the central government is emphasizing the development of both industry and agriculture in Telangana. Noting that textile is one such industry that gives strength to both the farmer and the labourer, the Prime Minister informed that the government has decided to set up seven mega textile parks across the country and Telangana will be home to one of them. He further added that it will create new employment opportunities for the youth. Referring to laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, the Prime Minister said that the government is also investing in education and health in Telangana. “These projects will increase Ease of Travel, Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business in Telangana”, he added. However, the Prime Minister lamented the delay in the completion of several central projects due to the lack of cooperation from the state government.