PM Modi flags off 4 trains, launches projects worth Rs 13,500 cr for Bihar

PM Modi flags off 4 trains, launches projects worth Rs 13,500 cr for Bihar

The four new trains are Amrit Bharat express between Saharsa and Mumbai, Namo Bharat Rapid rail between Jaynagar and Patna and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant with rail unloading facility at Hathua in Gopalganj District of Bihar. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Thursday launched and inaugurated projects worth around Rs 13,500 crore here and flagged off four new trains. 
The four new trains are Amrit Bharat express between Saharsa and Mumbai, Namo Bharat Rapid rail between Jaynagar and Patna and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur. 
At an event to mark National Panchayati Raj Day here, he also inaugurated the Supaul Pipra rail line, Hasanpur Bithan Rail line and two-lane rail over bridges at Chapra and Bagaha. He also dedicated to the nation the Khagaria-Alauli Rail line. 
 
The prime minister laid the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant with rail unloading facility at Hathua in Gopalganj District of Bihar worth around Rs 340 crore, which will help in streamlining the supply chain and improving efficiency of bulk LPG transportation. 

He also laid foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore and inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 5,030 crore in the power sector in Bihar under the revamped distribution sector scheme. 
The prime minister will distribute benefits of around Rs 930 crore under community investment fund to over 2 lakh SHGs from Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY- NRLM). 
He also handed over sanction letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin and released instalments to 10 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries from across the country. He will hand over keys to some beneficiaries marking the Grih Pravesh of 1 lakh PMAY-G and 54,000 PMAY-U houses in Bihar.

Topics : Narendra Modi Bihar Bihar government Rail Trains

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

