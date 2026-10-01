PM Modi hails pilot Smit Machchhar as 'hero' after Flydubai incident
The prime minister said the Indian pilot showed immense courage despite being seriously injured and helped save hundreds of lives after his co-pilot allegedly tried to crash the flight
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a "hero" for fighting off his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight and said the country is proud of his valour as he helped save hundreds of lives and averted a great tragedy.
Modi said in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.
"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO," Modi said in a post on X.
"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar.
"The prime minister said he was praying for the pilot's speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 8:04 AM IST